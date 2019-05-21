Lima 2019has revealed the anti-doping equipment that will be used during the Pan American and Parapan American Games.

Lima 2019 operations manager Alberto Valenzuela and Panam Sports Medical Commission President Bernardo Chernilo took part in a presentation at the new doping control station in Videna Sports Complex.

They were joined by Lima 2019 anti-doping manager Víctor Carpio

"Lima 2019 will provide 32 doping control stations that comply with World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) standards at the Pan American and Parapan American Games," a Lima 2019 statement read.

"The stations will be located inside Videna Sports Complex, Callao Sports Center, Miguel Grau Coliseum, Villa El Salvador Sports Center, Las Palmas Polygon and San Marcos University football stadium.

"Lima 2019 will also deliver three types of anti-doping kit, for urine samples, blood samples and partial samples.

"To date, Lima 2019 has acquired 2,200 urine kits, 370 blood kits and 1,000 partial sample kits, as well as 600 collection cups.

"The first type of kit consists of two bottles (A and B), protected by a cardboard box or EPS box."

Lima 2019 organisers have revealed there will be a total of 32 doping control stations collecting samples during this year's Pan American and Parapan Games ©Lima 2019

The Lima 2019 statement continued: "Urine collected minutes before in the plastic collection cup will be placed in these boxes, made especially for doping controls.

"The kit will have an identification code number.

"The second consists of two vials for sealing and transporting the sample.

"This kit will also have an identification code number.

"In addition, the blood sample will be transported to the laboratory with a chip to monitor the transportation temperature.

"The third type of kit will be used when the athlete provides a urine sample of less than 90 ml."

Valenzuela said: "The stations will be part of the legacy that Lima 2019 will leave to the country and sports in general.

"It is the first time that an event of such magnitude has been organised and we have developed so many new controls and safeguards.

"There is an entire chain of custody and delivery that will guarantee that samples arrive safely at the laboratory."

Videna Sports Complex will be the location for the main sample collection centre during the Pan American and Parapan American Games in Lima before they are sent to Montreal for analysis ©Lima 2019

Chernilo emphasised the significance of Lima 2019’s anti-doping procedures and the importance of the Organising Committee’s efforts in the field of sports medicine.

"The entire infrastructure, the experience and the personnel training will remain as a legacy," he said.

"Lima 2019 is leaving a really great thing for Peru after the Games."

Carpio provided details on the three-part process for selecting athletes for doping controls.

"Random selection will be applied in team sports," he said.

"There is another type of selection determined by results.

"But the World Anti-Doping Agency also recommends the intelligent or targeted selection for this type of event, in which the experience of the Panam Sports Medical Commission and all the athletes’ history - from previous tests to social network posts - combine to make controls much more efficient and not left to chance."

Lima 2019’s sample collection centre will be located at Videna Sports Complex.

As part of the chain of custody, samples from all competition venues will be stored and all documents will be prepared before being transferred to the WADA-accredited laboratory in Montreal in Canada, where samples will be analysed in a maximum of 72 hours.

Lima 2019, due to take place between July 26 and August 11, is the largest event in the history of Peru and will gather 6,680 athletes from 41 countries and delegations from the Americas due to take part.

The Games will include 39 sports and 62 disciplines, 23 of which will be qualifiers for next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The Parapan American Game are scheduled to be held August 23 and September 1.