Journalists from 52 countries have been accredited to cover this year's European Games in Minsk, according to the Belarusian Sports Press Association.
Chairperson Anastasia Marinina claimed organisers had received over 1,000 applications from media interested in reporting on the multi-sport event.
It includes 379 agencies representing print media, as well as non-rights holding television and radio broadcasters.
Marinina claimed there were also due to be 1,300 members of television companies broadcasting coverage of the second edition of the European Games.
The figures come despite concerns over Belarus' human rights record and press freedoms.
The regime led by President Alexander Lukashenko has been accused of persecuting Non-Governmental Organisations, independent journalists, national minorities and opposition politicians.
Germany had considered a boycott of the event following a series of arrests of journalists in Belarus before the country decided to send a team.
Belarus ranks 153th in the world for press freedoms, with only 27 other nations having a lower rating.
When it awarded the Games to Minsk in 2016, the European Olympic Committees (EOC) claimed an important aspect was to "make sure international media have free access to report on the Games preparation and to attend and report on the Games themselves".
Last year, the EOC confirmed free Internet access would be provided at the event.
Earlier this month, Human Rights Watch and the Committee to Protect Journalists urged the EOC to establish a complaints hotline for media covering the Games.
The two organisations also reiterated calls for the EOC to use the event to improve media freedom in Belarus while claiming it was "likely" independent journalists would be harassed by Belarusian authorities during the event.