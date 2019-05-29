Samoa 2019 has announced a sponsorship deal with a corporate event catering company worth WS$500,000 (£148,450/$187,951/€559,439) ahead of the Pacific Games.

Naydith Events Hirage was unveiled on Monday as the latest sponsor for the 16th Pacific Games, which are due to take place between July 7 and 20.

The family business, based in the Samoan capital of Apia since being formed in 1992, usually cater for weddings and Government events.

Naydith will provide 'venue overlay equipment' at the Games, effectively supporting the facilities already in place to help the event run smoothly.

Naydith Events Hirage has signed a WS$500,000 deal ahead of the Games in July ©Samoa 2019

Loau Solamalemalo Keneti Sio, chairman of the Organising Committee, said: “It gives me great pleasure to announce this wonderful partnership and support from a company that is well known for its services, specialising in government and corporate events, commemorations and weddings.

“We are blessed to have you on board our family of sponsors.

"As you are well aware, we have been searching for support in many ways to ensure that we host a successful Games in July, and the assistance you have provided will go a long way in making sure we do just that.”

Naydith operations manager and director Olotoi Joseph Faolotoi said: “I would firstly like to acknowledge the great efforts put in by the Government of Samoa and the Pacific Games Office in organising and preparing everything for Samoa to host the Games in July.

“Naydith is here to support.

"Our hope is that the support we provide fits well into the planning and may God bless the remaining preparations for the Games."

Samoa is hosting the Pacific Games for the third time this summer, having previously held them in 1983 – as Western Samoa – and in 2007.