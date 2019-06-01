International Swimming Federation (FINA) vice-president Dennis Miller has died of cancer at the age of 61.

A FINA executive member and former Fiji 100 metres butterfly champion, Miller was team manager for his country at the 1982 Commonwealth Games and 1988 Olympic Games.

He was also Chef de Mission of the team at the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games.

FINA President Julio Maglione extended his condolences to Miller's family and the aquatics community in Fiji and Oceania.

He said: "We are very saddened with this terrible news.

"Dennis was a brilliant administrator and a great promoter of the aquatic sports.

"He played a very important role in the inclusion of open water swimming in the Olympic programme, starting at the 2008 Games in Beijing.

"His valuable contribution within the bureau and the executive was of paramount importance for the successful development of our activities.

"He will be terribly missed by the FINA family."

Miller became executive director of the Oceania National Olympic Committees in 1997 and became President of the Oceania Swimming Association in 2008.

Working as an administrator, he dedicated his career to the development of aquatics in Oceania and worldwide.

Miller is survived by his wife and three children.