Italy's Sergio Massidda added an IWF Junior World Weightlifting Championships gold medal to his Youth World Championships title with victory in Suva, Fiji on Saturday.

Massidda scooped gold in the men's 55kg session with a stunning display in the clean and jerk, having secured a snatch result of 102kg.

Concluding with a final weight of 131kg in the clean and jerk, Massidda sailed to victory with a 9kg advantage over the rest of the field.

Japan made up the rest of the podium, Kaito Kubo taking silver with 224kg and Yuto Yamaguchi a further kilogram behind.

The first medal of the Championships was won by Vietnam's My Phuong Khong in the women’s 45kg ©IWF

Yamaguchi produced the best display in the snatch with 103kg, but disappointed in the clean and jerk with only one lift at 120kg, which left him with a bronze medal.

Earlier in the day, the first medal of the Championships was won by Vietnam's My Phuong Khong in the women’s 45kg.

All the competitors picked up medals in this category, as there were only three entrants.

Khong came out on top with an overall lift of 158kg, having produced the best snatch with 74kg.

She overcame Vietnamese team mate Dinh Thi Pham, Asian Youth Champion last year, while Turkish lifter, Ayse Dogan finished third.