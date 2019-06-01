Representatives from 18 countries are in attendance at the third edition of the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) international sports law training programme in Kampala.

The three-day event, which began yesterday and concludes tomorrow, offers attendees an insight into several key topics in sports law.

It includes a basic introduction into sports law, an overview of the Court of Arbitration for Sport and how it operates and the legal process involved in anti-doping.

Esports and a panel discussion on challenges to sports law in Africa are among the other items on the agenda.

The event is tackling topics such as anti-doping and esports ©NOC Uganda/Twitter

The conference is being led by Professor John White from the University of Cambridge in Britain, who is acting as chief facilitator.

It is being organised by the UOC in conjunction with Olympic Solidarity and ISDE Law Business School.

"I am very excited to receive you at the third international sports law programme," said UOC President and International Olympic Committee President William Blick.

"We have 18 countries and a number of representatives from Uganda.

"This programme is funded by the Olympic Solidarity and we are grateful.

"The programme remains inclined towards solving matters of sports withing the sporting environment."