Nathan Benderson Park has been selected as the site for the 2020 United States Olympic and Paralympic rowing team trials, with competition due to take place in April.

Located in Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida, the venue also hosted 2016 US Olympic and Paralympic team trials.

While the exact boat classes that will be racing in Sarasota will not be finalised until the completion of the 2019 World Rowing Championships being held from August 25 to September 1 in Linz, Austria, the 2020 trials are expected to feature racing in eight Olympic and three Paralympic events.



“We are excited to bring the US Olympic and Paralympic Team Trials back to Sarasota-Bradenton,” said USRowing chief executive Patrick McNerney.

The Nathan Benderson venue in Florida, pictured during the 2017 World Rowing Championships, will host next year's Olympic and Paralympic trials for USRowing ©Getty Images

“Nathan Benderson Park is a world-class facility that will provide our Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls with everything they need in their quest to make the 2020 team.”

In 2016, the trials featured racing in nine boat classes, including the women’s single sculls, where Genevra Stone made the Olympic team before winning the silver medal at the Rio Olympic Games.

The nation’s premier rowing venue, Nathan Benderson Park has hosted numerous international and national events including the 2017 World Rowing Championships and 2018 World Rowing Masters Regatta, in addition to the 2016 trials.

In July, the venue will host the 2019 World Rowing Under-23 Championships.