Ben Thompson secured an extra United States spot at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics when he won the compound men's gold medal at the World Archery Para Championships in 's-Hertogenbosch.

The 36-year-old clinched a first world title with an arrow to spare as he defeated Turkey's Murat Turan 146-135 in the Netherlands.

"I’m completely numb, it’s an incredible feeling," said Thompson after collecting his medal.

He consistently hit 10s as just two shots dropped into the nine from 14 arrows, with his scores of 30 in the second and fourth ends proving crucial.

He directed his last arrow wide left and into the eight, but it did not matter as he had already done enough.

Thompson added: “I was a little quick on it.

"It’s hard to black out.

"I knew where the match was and so that last shot, instead of waiting I got a little impatient."

Thompson's team mate Matt Stutzman claimed bronze with a 142-136 win against Indian Rakesh Kumar.

There was more joy for the US as the men's recurve team defeated Russia in a rematch of last year's World Championships final.

Two years ago the Russians took gold, but in the Netherlands the Americans showed more consistency to crush their rivals 6-0.

China won a third successive women's recurve World Championships in 's-Hertogenbosch ©World Archery

China took the bronze medal after winning a tiebreak against India.

In the women's recurve team event, China secured a third successive world title as they beat Turkey 6-0.

Gao Fangxia emphasised the role team spirit had played in the Chinese success.

"We love this sport very much," she said.

"We all want to work hard at each practice.

"You can’t stop, you have to practise.

"And that’s why we have the confidence to win the Championships.”

A dramatic tiebreak in the bronze medal match saw Italy take the honours 22-16 against Russia.

Bato Tsydendorzhiev and Svetlana Barantseva gained revenge for the Russians in the mixed team contest as they beat defending champions Italy 5-3.

China beat South Korea 5-3 to secure the mixed team bronze medal.

More follows







