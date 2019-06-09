Brady Ellison fired a warning to the rest of the field at the World Archery Championships in the Netherlands, claiming the American team could be the strongest ever sent to the event.

The three-times individual Olympic medallist, who was a member of the United States squad which won the world team title in 2013, joins Thomas Stanwood and Jack Williams for the competition in ‘s-Hertogenbosch.

The focus for many of the recurve archers set to take part at the World Championships will be the team event as it is a primary qualification tournament for next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"I’m definitely, in practice, shooting scores better than I ever have before and the more I train, the more consistent I’ll become,” Ellison said.

“I feel pretty good about coming here not only individually, but I think we have the potential that this is the best team the United States has ever brought to a tournament."

Olympic champion Chang Hye-jin will be among the contenders in the individual women's recurve event ©Getty Images

South Korea's strength in the individual recurve is such that reigning world champion Im Dong-hyun failed to make the squad.

The Asian nation swept the recurve gold medals at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and have won 12 of the past 13 men's world titles in the discipline.

Olympic individual champion Chang Hye-jin, Kang Chae-young and Choi Mi-sun will represent South Korea in the women's events.

Iranian wheelchair athlete Zahra Nemati will aim to better her performance at the World Para Archery Championships in the Dutch city, where she finished fourth, as she competes in the able-bodied field for the second time.

Frenchman Sebastien Peineau will be out to retain his individual men's compound title but is expected to face a strong challenge from Dutchman Mike Schloesser, the world number one.

In the women's compound, Colombian Sara Lopez will be among the favourites for gold.

The event begins tomorrow with qualification rounds and concludes with medal matches next Sunday (June 16).