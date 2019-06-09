International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) President Sebastian Coe is predicting "a unique atmosphere" when Oregon hosts the 2021 World Championships.

The IAAF Council heard a detailed review of preparations here today from United States officials, including an update on Hayward Field, the iconic stadium being rebuilt for the event.

Organisers took the controversial decision to tear down the existing Hayward Field, a venue mostly closely identified with cult American distance runner Steve Prefontaine, in favour of building a "glass bowl" 30,000-capacity stadium on the same site.

Among those to have donated towards the cost of the new stadium was Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

It is due to be completed in time to host the US Track and Field Olympics Trials for Tokyo 2020 next year.

Coe claimed today's presentation from US officials had been "intellectually rigorous and allows us to interrogate those issues that need interrogating at the time, and crucially allows us have more time in order to remedy some of the challenges that emerge".

Hayward Field in Oregon is controversially being renovated in time for the 2021 IAAF World Championships ©University of Oregon

"The athletes will be a lot closer to the fans and the fans to the athletes, which will create a unique atmosphere," Coe said.

"There are, however, some operational aspects that we need to be creative about.

"These will be a very different type of Championships but that in essence is a good thing.

"We don't want to just become a homogenous series of events."

Oregon was awarded the Championships in April 2015 after the IAAF bypassed its normal bid process, a controversial move especially following the emergence of allegations of corruption against then IAAF President Lamine Diack.

The IAAF, though, always insisted the move had been made because they wanted to host its flagship event in the United States for the first time.