Tickets for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa will go on sale to the general public on Monday (June 17), while the Organising Committee have also announced ticketing details for the events.

Prices for the Ceremonies range between WST$5 (£1.50/$2/€2) to SAT$50 (£15/$10/€15) with 6,000 tickets available for each show.

Samoa 2019 also confirmed that triathlon, sailing, va'a, shooting, archery, cricket, golf, lawn bowls and beach volleyball will all be free entry.

All other sports will charge WST$5 at the gate while children aged 15 years and under will gain free entry to all events.

Leasiosiofa’asisina Oscar Malielegaoi, the Organising Committee's director of finance, said: "Ticket pricing has been set to ensure as many people as possible have the opportunity to witness one, or both, shows.

"The strategy is to ensure that price is not a barrier, enabling more of our people to get out and support Team Samoa and visiting nations competing in the Games."









On the free tickets for under-15s policy, Malielegaoi said: "This supports the in-school adopt-a-country programme and also allows more children to be exposed to sports they may have never seen played before.

"The hope is that it encourages more families to make the most of the opportunity to attend the Games."

The Samoa 2019 Opening Ceremony takes place on July 7 with the Closing Ceremony on July 20.

Both shows will be held at Apia Park, starting at 6.30pm local time.

More than 2,000 students will be performing at the Ceremonies which will both conclude with a fireworks display.