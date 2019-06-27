The Olympic Channel will provide live coverage of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer Universiade as it begins in Naples on July 3, they have announced.

More than 100 hours of streaming will cover the 12-day event, starting with men's artistic gymnastics at 10am local time, with the Balich Worldwide Shows produced Opening Ceremony being broadcast from 9pm, live from San Paolo Stadium in Naples.

Naples 2019 is set to feature almost 8,000 competitors under the age of 25, who will compete in 222 medal events in 18 sports.

This year’s event features three new sports on the Universiade programme as rugby sevens, sailing and sport shooting make their debuts in Naples.

Rugby sevens is due to take place on July 7 with men's and women's semi-finals in the morning with finals starting from 5pm.

The Summer Universiade's Opening Ceremony at San Paolo Stadium in Naples on July 3 will be broadcast live on the Olympic Channel as part of its extenisve coverage of the event ©Twitter

The sailing is scheduled to be held with one final race at noon on July 12 while the sport shooting competitions are set to run from July 6 to 10.

Competition gets underway with the men's AR pistol and rifle contest, with women's and mixed AR events on July 7 and 8 respectively.

The skeet and trap events are scheduled for July 8 and 9.

Naples 2019 represents an 11th Universiade in Italy, with Turin hosting the first edition in 1959.

The coverage will be available here or through the Olympic Channel's mobile apps or connected TV devices.