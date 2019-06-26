The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is hoping that a first wave of more than 100 anti-doping cases will be brought, based on analytical data retrieved from the now infamous Moscow Laboratory.

Sir Craig Reedie, WADA President, made the disclosure at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session here today.

Sir Craig also said it was estimated that all such cases would have been processed by WADA’s Intelligence and Investigations Department and passed on to relevant bodies by the end of this year.

His comments came less than a week after arguably the most important Olympic sport - athletics - confirmed receipt of Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) data from Moscow.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) confirmed it had received a data package, consisting of 110,000 files, from WADA earlier this month.

AIU revealed that samples analysed covered the period from 2012 to August 2015.

All underlying raw data generated from analysis of the samples was included.

AIU will begin analysing the data with a view to reporting the findings to the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Council in due course.

Sir Craig Reedie made the declaration during a presentation to the IOC Session today ©IOC

It was reported today that two Russian biathletes, Alexander Pechenkin and Alexander Chernyshov, had both been banned for four years by the International Biathlon Union (IBU) for anti-doping rule violations (ADRVs).

Both were suspected of doping based on analysis of the Moscow LIMS database.

Both have been declared ineligible by the IBU because of an ADRV "under aggravating circumstances (participating in an organised doping scheme)".

Günter Younger, WADA’s director of intelligence and investigations, told the agency’s Foundation Board meeting last month that having completed initial analysis of the equivalent of more than 24 million documents of data, a "high degree" of matching between LIMS data originally obtained from a confidential source and the data retrieved from Moscow in January had been established.

In April, WADA confirmed that a five-person team had retrieved more than 2,200 samples from Moscow.