Lithuania's Laura Asadauskaitė has qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after winning the women's individual gold medal at the International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) World Cup Final in Japan's capital.

The Lithuanian, who topped the podium at the London 2012 Olympics, triumphed with 1,394 points at AGF Field, within the Tokyo Stadium complex in Musashino Forest.

France's Élodie Clouvel finished second with 1,383 points, while Germany's Annika Schleu was third on 1,366.

Asadauskaitė joins African champions on the list for next year's Olympics after Egyptians Haydy Morsy and Sherif Nazeir became the first pentathletes to qualify earlier this year.

"Today is a very happy day," Asadauskaitė said.

"I had a very good fence, a good ride and swim and also a good laser run.

"I’m very happy because I have the qualification for the Olympic Games.

"See you next year when I will come back here – l like this city very much.

"I think I am ready for the Olympic Games.

"Now I am ready."

France's Élodie Clouvel was the runner-up in the women's individual event ©UIPM

Commenting on her silver medal-winning performance, Clouvel said: "It was very difficult in the riding because my horse had a problem and was not the best.

"But I used my experience and tried to focus.

"After that it was difficult to concentrate in the laser run, but I said 'okay, Élodie, go for that ticket to the Olympic Games' and I tried to focus on that, but Laura was the winner today.

"She is very fast and good with shooting, and she was the best today.

"I would like to say that the organisation has been very good and the complex is amazing, and I am confident about coming back to Tokyo for the Olympic Games."

The event doubles as a test event for Tokyo 2020.

The winner of tomorrow's men's individual event will also earn qualification for next year's Olympics.

More athletes will continue to secure their places at the continental qualifiers and the UIPM World Championships in the coming months.