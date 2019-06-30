By Nancy Gillen and Mike Rowbottom in Minsk
The European Games: Final day of competition
- 2 minutes ago: Dutch cylist Lavreysen claims men's keirin gold
- 7 minutes ago: Unanimous victory for Ukraine's Khyzhniak in men's boxing 75kg middleweight
- 17 minutes ago: Blichfeldt wins badminton women's singles gold to compete Danish double
- 47 minutes ago: British pair win women's madison gold
- 1 hour ago: Final session of karate gets underway at Chizhovka Arena
- 1 hour ago: Beleniuk upgrades 2015 greco-roman wrestling silver with gold
- 1 hour ago: Golden reflections from Ellis and Smith after badminton's battle of Britons
- 1 hour ago: Antonsen beats Leverdez to badminton men's singles title
- 2 hours ago: Another Armenian gold as Bachkov wins men's boxing 64kg light welterweight
- 2 hours ago: Home gold in track cycling as Sharakova wins women's individual pursuit
- 2 hours ago: Ireland secures first European Games gold through boxer Walker
- 2 hours ago: Hovhannisyan triumphs in men's boxing 49kg light flyweight
- 3 hours ago: Smith and Ellis beat fellow Brits to badminton mixed doubles gold
- 3 hours ago: Second boxing gold for Britain through Price in women's 75kg middleweight
- 3 hours ago: Cakiroglu awarded gold in women's boxing 51kg flyweight
- 4 hours ago: Harrington withdraws from women's boxing 60kg lightweight final
- 5 hours ago: Last medals of 2019 European Games set to be awarded
- 7 hours ago: Welcome to our Live Blog from the final day of action
