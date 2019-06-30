France's Elodie Clouvel and Valentin Prades won the gold medal in the mixed relay at the International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) World Cup Final in Tokyo.

Silver went to Natalya Coyle and Arthur Lanigan-O'Keeffe of Ireland and Gintare Venckauskaite and Justinas Kinderis of Lithuania claimed bronze in the climax to this season's World Cup.

Earlier in the event, Clouvel had won the silver medal in the individual women's event and Prades had finished a disappointing fourth in the men's, despite his world number one ranking.

The combination of Clouvel, the Olympic silver medallist at Rio 2016, and Prades proved too powerful for the rest of the field, although Coyle and Lanigan-O'Keeffe pushed them hard, finishing only two seconds off the gold medal.

It was an exciting end to four days of competition which had also doubled as the sport's test event for next year's Olympic Games in the Japanese capital.

"I feel I redeemed myself after yesterday’s performance when my shooting was bad," Prades said.

"My last lap was easy because Elodie did such a good job to stay close on her second lap to the Lithuanian [Venckauskaite], a very fast woman.

"It was a good fight with Justinas Kinderis on the first lap but I managed to shoot better.

"It was very close.

"I’m looking forward to coming back to Tokyo for the Olympic Games."

Modern pentathlon officials praised Tokyo 2020 after the UIPM World Cup Final, which doubled as the test event for next year's Olympic Games in the Japanese capital ©UIPM

UIPM President Klaus Schormann admits he is disappointed the mixed relay is not due to feature at Tokyo 2020.

"The mixed relay today was not part of the official test event for this Olympic Games but maybe it will be in the future," he said.

"This competition was again so exciting, with many changes in the rankings in riding and laser run, and I’m so happy that our National Federations are strongly supporting our wish for the future.

"We saw exciting fencing and super swimming and the mixed relay is a really important part of our movement as we promote our sport as a team sport."

Christian Roudaut, chair of the UIPM Coaches Committee, revealed they were happy with preparations for Tokyo 2020 and were looking forward to next year's Olympic competition.

"In the name of all the coaches of the world and those present here in Tokyo, we are all pleased with the high-quality organisation of this official Tokyo 2020 Olympic test event," he said.

"We could see the athletes were very happy to compete and to engage with the public in very good conditions."