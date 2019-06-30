The 2nd European Games have officially come to an end as the Flame of Peace was put out at the Closing Ceremony here tonight.
A crowd of 22,000 watched on as the event came to an end.
Before the Flame was put out, European Olympic Committees (EOC) President Janez Kocijančič officially closed Minsk 2019, having spent his speech praising the event.
"We have had a great 10 days in Minsk for the second edition of the European Games, in what was a true celebration of European sport," he told the crowd.
"We have delivered an excellent multi-sport competition which is second only to the Olympics.
"I am very grateful to the volunteers, they have made it very special.
"The continent has less than 10 per cent of the world's population but won 47 per cent of medals at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.
"We will not surrender this talent, we will continue fighting and producing leaders in world sport."
He also congratulated Russia, who topped the medal table with 44 golds, 23 silver and 42 bronze, referencing the country's doping scandal as he did so.
"The sporting world has faced many problems over recent years, the main issue being doping," he said.
"We will continue the fight towards clean sport, with a zero tolerance towards doping.
"Every athlete who commits doping offence should be penalised, but not the country as a whole.
"It is great to see Russia reaffirming their sporting strength by winning the highest number of medals here."
The words were uttered in front of Russian and International Olympic Committee Presidents Vladimir Putin and Thomas Bach, who were both in attendance after flying in especially from the G20 Summit in Osaka to attend the Closing Ceremony.
The remainder of the ceremony focused on celebrating those who had made the Games a success, including the athletes, volunteers and officials.
Athletes were paraded around the Stadium, taking the opportunity to interact with the crowd, while the 8,700 volunteers had a song dedicated to them among the many musical performances.
The EOC flag was then lowered before Kocijančič’s closing words and the dousing of the Flame.
In total, 3,666 athletes competed for 683 medals.
Russia won 109 of those, while the hosts finished a respectable second with 24 golds, 16 silver and 29 bronze.
The 2023 European Games were awarded earlier this by the EOC to Kraków and the Małopolska region in Poland.