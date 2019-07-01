England manager Phil Neville has revealed that he will lead the Great Britain women’s football team at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The United States' win over hosts France in the quarter-finals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Friday (June 28) meant there will be a British women’s team at Tokyo 2020, due to the fact that England are guaranteed to be one of the top three European teams at the tournament.

England beat Norway 3-0 on Thursday (June 27) to reach the semi-finals.

The four Home Nations agreed in October to allow a team to try to reach next year’s Olympics, but qualification depended on England's progress in France.

"I will be the coach that takes the team to the Olympics," Neville told the BBC.

"When the USA won...it confirmed our place in Tokyo.

"Seven out of the eight teams in the quarter-finals were from Europe and qualifying for the Olympics was one of my targets.

"But let's win a World Cup first."

Neville claims there is a "fantastic pool of players to pick from".

"Not just the ones I manage here, but Wales, Scotland and [Northern] Ireland," he added.

England are through to the semi-finals of the FIFA Women's World Cup after beating Norway 3-0 ©Getty Images

In October of last year, the Scottish Football Association promised it would not block a combined British women's team from competing at Tokyo 2020.

It means that Scottish players will not be prevented from taking part at the Games in Japan's capital.

According to BBC Scotland, the stance was adopted following a Board meeting but several members were said to be against it.

Scotland also competed at the FIFA Women's World Cup, but their results in France had no baring on the Olympics.

Both them and England were drawn in the same World Cup group so if Scotland had progressed at England's expense, they would have ended the opportunity for a British Olympic team as well.

As it turned out, England finished top of Group D with Scotland coming last and suffering elimination.

All of the Home Nations compete independently of each other at FIFA and UEFA events.

This is not possible at the Olympics, however, where all four countries must compete together as Britain.

Great Britain fielded men's and women's teams at their home London 2012 Olympics ©Getty Images

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have consistently claimed that playing as Britain could risk their autonomy as separate nations.

Britain did field men's and women's teams at their home Olympics at London 2012, however, where they qualified as the host nation.

The women's side was dominated by English players with Scots Kim Little and Ifeoma Dieke the only exceptions.

They reached the last eight before losing to eventual bronze medallists Canada, 2-0.

Five Welsh players were part of the men's squad but infighting then prevented a women's team from appearing at Rio 2016.

This was despite England qualifying a side after finishing third at the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup in Canada.

Defending champions Germany will not be at Tokyo 2020 after they lost their FIFA Women's World Cup quarter-final to Sweden on Saturday (June 29).

The teams guaranteed a place are Britain, fellow semi-finalists The Netherlands and Sweden, hosts Japan, Copa América winners Brazil and Oceania Football Confederation Nations Cup champions New Zealand.

The other spots will be filled by two qualifiers from each of Asia and the North, Central American and Caribbean group, as well as one from Africa and the winner of a play-off between Chile and an African team.