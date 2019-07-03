A survey conducted by FIFA has revealed 73 per cent of Member Associations who participated in the study have an active women's team but conceded most countries have only a few thousand female players.

The FIFA Women’s Football Survey 2019, published during the World Cup in France, said 76 per cent of the 198 members who replied had developed a strategy for women's football.

It added that 13.3 million girls and women play organised football worldwide.

The number of female players in some countries compared to a nation such as World Cup holders the United States, which has 9.5 million women playing the game, was highlighted in the survey.

Sarai Bareman, FIFA's chief women's football officer, claimed the survey would "play a vital role in guiding and defining where we set our priorities and to ensure a strong and bright future for the women’s game".

Bareman added FIFA has a "clear picture of the state of women’s football in each country" and the differences between its Member Associations following the release of the survey.

A total of 13 members did not respond to the study, the publication of which came as FIFA's Professional Women’s Football Task Force held its first meeting in Lyon.

FIFA's Professional Women’s Football Task Force held its first meeting during the World Cup ©Getty Images

The panel, chaired by FIFA Council member Lydia Nsekera of Burundi, discussed priority areas for the growth of the women’s game during the meeting.

FIFA said participants and representatives from Member Associations, confederations, leagues, clubs and players associations were in attendance.

"We want to explore the business, economic and regulatory side of the women’s game in consultation with key stakeholders," said Nsekera.

"A number of very interesting topics were presented and discussed.

"We can see that the priorities vary greatly depending on where people are coming from.

"So it will be the job of this task force to define common objectives that can make a real and lasting difference for the good of the women’s game."