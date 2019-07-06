Samoa 2019 will produce and distribute eight hours of broadcast coverage a day in high definition, organisers have announced prior to the Pacific Games.

The figure has been billed as a Games first, with the Singapore based Melenesian Media Group responsible for the coverage having been named host broadcaster earlier this year.

Live coverage and a one-hour highlights package of each day will be produced, which will be distributed across the Pacific Islands via rights holders.

EMTV, Fiji TV, France TV and Vanuatu TV are among the returning Games partners who will be showing coverage in their respective territories.

Organisers have also welcomed the addition of SKY New Zealand, who have joined the list of broadcast partners for the first time.

It will be the second time New Zealand have participated in the Games, following their debut four years ago in Papua New Guinea’s capital Port Moresby.

Australia and New Zealand have been invited to compete in eight sports at Samoa 2019, rising from four sports at the last edition.

They can field teams in archery, athletics, beach volleyball, football, sailing, taekwondo weightlifting and rugby sevens.

“We are excited to announce that for the first time in Games history SKY New Zealand will be joining established Games partners EMTV, Fiji TV, France TV and Vanuatu TV, who have contributed significant equipment and crew to ensure we get live coverage from six venues simultaneously,” said Falefata Hele Matatia, Samoa 2019 chief executive.

“The office acknowledges the work of host broadcaster, Melenesian Media Group, who have secured eight broadcast kits totalling close to 50 cameras, a steadycam and segway for events at Apia Park, and a professional drone for live aerial shots.

“They have certainly putting their best foot forward.”

National University of Samoa students will assist with coverage of volleyball competition ©Samoa 2019

Tex Teixeira, SKY New Zealand director of sport welcomed the opportunity to provide coverage of the Games to the country.

“We’re proud to be coming on board to broadcast the Pacific Games in New Zealand for the first time,” Teixeira said.

“It’s an exciting event that not many Kiwis will have had access to before, so I’m sure it will be welcomed by the fans here.”

TV3 Samoa will serve as the exclusive local broadcast partner for the Games, with the company contributing new equipment and staff to boost coverage.

Their partnership with Samoa 2019 has enabled the company to have online rights in Samoa, where they will show the Games on Digicel Samoa’s PlayGo platform.

It is claimed this will allow Samoan residents to access full coverage of tomorrow’s Opening Ceremony on both TV3 and online.

The Games will also be shown in Europe, America and Asia on the Olympic Channel for the first time.

Live streams to other territories will also be available through the Games’ official website.

ABC Australia and the Pacific Media Assistance Scheme (PACMAS) are providing a highlights production team of five and an international commentary team of seven for the Games.

Their participation comes through the support of the Australian High Commission.

Training for local commentators has been conducted by the Journalists Association of Samoa (JAWS).

Samoa 2019 have added that the National University of Samoa will play a key role in assisting the host broadcaster by providing equipment and crew for the volleyball coverage.

Over 30 students from the university will also assist in various roles throughout the Games.

The Games will officially begin tomorrow and will run until July 20.