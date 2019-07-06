Tomáš Nýdrle of the Czech Republic struck gold in the men's skeet event at the International Shooting Sport Federation World Shotgun Championships in Italy.

Nýdrle, who arrived in Lonato having won the silver medal in the same discipline at last month's European Games in Minsk, hit 60 targets in the final to top the podium.

The Czech shooter ended the competition three in front of silver medallist Tammaro Cassandro, part of the Italian squad which finished second in the team event at the 2018 World Championships in Changwon.

Cassandro was 11 ahead of Britain's Jeremy Bird, who did enough for the bronze medal with 46 targets.

Russian Zilia Batyrshina claimed the junior women's skeet honours ©ESC

The triumph for Nýdrle marked the biggest achievement of his career so far.

Russian Zilia Batyrshina claimed the junior women's skeet honours in the other final held today.

Batyrshina secured the gold medal on 52 targets, one more than Katharina Jacob of the United States could manage.

Jacob was forced to settle for silver by the narrowest of margins, while Dutch shooter Esmee Van der Veen clinched bronze on 38 targets.

The event is due to continue tomorrow.