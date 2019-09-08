Germany’s Laura Ludwig and Margareta Kozuch were crowned women’s champions at the International Volleyball Federation Beach World Tour Finals in Rome.

The duo faced the tough test of playing Agatha Bednarczuk and Eduarda Lisboa of Brazil in the gold medal match.

The opening exchanges were closely matched, with the first set decided by the smallest margin.

Olympic gold medallist Ludwig and Kozuch took it 21-19 and looked to maintain the momentum in the second.

The German pairing went on to clinch a straight-sets victory by edging their opponents 21-17.

Brazil's Ana Patricia Silva Ramos and Rebecca Cavalcanti Barbosa Silva secured the bronze medal as they fought back to beat Switzerland's Joana Heidrich and Anouk Verge-Depre 19-21, 21-18, 16-14.

Krasilnikov 🇷🇺 without patience for long rallies... haha! What a hammer!



Watch the #BeachVolleyball World Tour Finals LIVE & replays on YouTube - LINK IN BIO.

😎 pic.twitter.com/J6dsCsS7s6 — Volleyball World (@FIVBVolleyball) September 8, 2019

Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Oleg Stoyanovkiy of Russia triumphed over Fermany’s Julius Thole and Clemens Wickler in the men’s final.

The tie was a rematch of the World Championship final, which the Russian pairing won in Hamburg in July.

The duo sealed a second showpiece victory over their German rivals by winning 21-16, 21-16.

Norwegian top seeds Anders Mol and Christian Sørum won the bronze medal earlier in the day after overcoming Jacob Gibb and Taylor Crabb of the United States 21-16, 21-15.