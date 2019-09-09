The International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) will be in a position to apply for full membership of the Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) in 2020 if its bid for observer status is successfully reconsidered next month, according to chief executive Densign White.

The IMMAF has threatened legal action against GAISF after its application for recognition from the umbrella body was rejected earlier this year.

In a statement released in May, White said the organisation would take legal action against GAISF "unless this issue is resolved in a timely manner".

But in a written update to members, he states that conversations between the two parties were "much more constructive than previously" at a meeting last month and that the IMMAF was informed that its application may be reconsidered in October.

Should the application be successful, White claims the IMMAF will automatically be given signatory status by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), with which it is also in dispute.

The IMMAF is taking legal action against WADA after the global anti-doping watchdog rejected its application to become a code signatory.

IMMAF officials argue its application was turned down because it is not recognised by GAISF.

A Swiss court hearing between the IMMAF and WADA scheduled for last Wednesday (September 4) was postponed last week for a period of up to four months.

The IMMAF is working for Olympic recognition ©IMMAF - WMMAA/Twitter

White claimed the postponement was made to "allow WADA time to review the current procedure for a sport organisation to become a signatory".

"It is worth mentioning that should our observation status application be successful in October, WADA will automatically give IMMAF signatory status," the three-time Olympian in judo wrote in his update to members.

"Should that happen we will be in a position to apply for full GAISF membership in 2020.

"Only IMMAF meets the high bar to be considered for GAISF membership.

"We have under our belts now the required five years of General Assemblies, five years of audited accounts and a WADA Code compliant anti-doping programme.

"We have a detailed five-year plan for sport development which includes youth development, coach education, referee and judging training, as well as our Continental and World Championships which provide a competitive development platform for a range of age groups.

"And to top it all, we have achieved the required 40 National Federations recognised either by their National Olympic Committee or Government Ministry."