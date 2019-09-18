By Nancy Gillen in Yekaterinburg
AIBA Men's World Championships 2019: Day 10 of competition
- 1 day ago: Day ten of competition concludes
- 1 day ago: Jalolov delivers knockout blow to Torrez
- 1 day ago: Super heavyweight top seed Kunkabayev reaches semi-final
- 1 day ago: Commonwealth champion Clarke booed as he edges past Babanin
- 1 day ago: Ruzmetov knocks European champion Alfonso Dominguez out of tournament
- 1 day ago: La Cruz continues campaign for fifth world title with defeat of Kushitashvili
- 1 day ago: European and Commonwealth champion McCormack edges past Okazawa
- 1 day ago: Welterweight top seed Iglesias crashes out of competition to Russia's Zamkovoi
- 1 day ago: Asian Games welterweight gold medallist Baturov reaches semi-final
- 1 day ago: Commonwealth champion McGrail into featherweight semi-final
- 1 day ago: Defending champion Yeraliyev beaten by Mirzakhalilov
- 1 day ago: Featherweight top seed Álvarez reaches semi-final
- 1 day ago: Asian champion Erdenebat defeats European champion Walker
- 1 day ago: Evening session of day 10 begins
- 1 day ago: Afternoon session on day 10 concludes
- 1 day ago: European champion Gadzhimagomedov defeats Clarke
- 1 day ago: Defending champion Savón exits competition to Pantaleev
- 1 day ago: Asian middleweight champion Kulakhmet records unanimous victory
- 1 day ago: Home favourite Bakshi stuns Olympic champion
- 1 day ago: Davis defeats light welterweight second seed
- 1 day ago: Kaushik continues India's quarter-final success
- 1 day ago: Cruz continues light welterweight title defence
- 1 day ago: Asian champion Panghal reaches flyweight semi-final
- 1 day ago: Olympic flyweight champion Zoirov defeats fifth seed to progress
- 1 day ago: Bennama defeats Commonwealth champion Yafai to reach flyweight semi-final
- 1 day ago: Day 10 of competition begins
