By Nancy Gillen in Yekaterinburg
AIBA Men's World Championships 2019: Day 12 of competition
- 18 hours ago: AIBA World Boxing Championships conclude
- 19 hours ago: Uzbekistan top medal table
- 19 hours ago: Two-time Asian champion Jalolov claims super heavyweight title
- 19 hours ago: Nurdauletov named heavyweight world champion
- 20 hours ago: European champion Gadzhimagomedov earns heavyweight title
- 20 hours ago: Cruz retains light welterweight title
- 21 hours ago: Baksi claims middleweight world title after unanimous defeat of Marcial
- 21 hours ago: Mirzakhalilov narrowly defeats featherweight defending champion Alvarez to win gold
- 21 hours ago: Zamkovoi defeats McCormack to become welterweight world champion
- 22 hours ago: Olympic champion Zoirov earns flyweight world title
- 22 hours ago: Final day of competition gets underway
- 23 hours ago: Welcome to our Live Blog from the 12th day of action
