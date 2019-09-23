By Daniel Etchells in Pattaya
IWF World Championships: Day six of competition
Timeline
- 1 hour ago: Day six of medal action concludes
- 2 hours ago: Mkrtchyan wins men's 89kg total title as B session winner Yamamoto claims clean and jerk crown
- 3 hours ago: Georgia's Davitadze secures men's 89kg snatch gold medal
- 4 hours ago: American Nye clinches clean sweep of women's 71kg titles but misses out on total junior world record
- 5 hours ago: American Nye claims women's 71kg snatch gold medal after Kim fails with final attempt
- 8 hours ago: Japan's Yamamoto prevails in men's 89kg B session clean and jerk and total as Yu falters
- 9 hours ago: Cuba's Sáez Vera wins men's 89kg B session snatch
- 10 hours ago: Canada's Yangui finishes first in women's 71kg B session clean and jerk and total
- 11 hours ago: Lithuania's Bražaitė prevails in women's 71kg B session snatch
- 12 hours ago: Medals to be awarded in men's 89kg and women's 71kg events on day six of competition
