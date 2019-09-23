Most of the world's top players have gathered in San Francisco for the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Oracle Netsuite Open, which starts tomorrow.

A PSA gold world ranking tournament featuring 24 players from 15 countries in both the men's and women's draws, the event is one of the top 10 tournaments on the World Tour when it comes to prize money.

Both draws have an equal overall prize pot of $121,000 (£97,000/€110,000), with the winners receiving $17,600 (£14,100/€16,000).

The list of competitors reads like a who's who of world squash, in spite of women's world number two Nour El Sherbini from Egypt having to withdraw due to a knee injury.

The draw still contains seven of the world's top nine female players, including world number one Raneem El Welily from Egypt.

France's Camille Serme moves up to second seed in the absence of El Sherbini.

Men's world number one Ali Farag is absent from the United States for this competition, however his Egyptian compatriots Mohamed Elshorbagy and Tarek Momen, world ranked second and third respectively, are among the favourites.

All matches up to the finals will be best of three games, while the finals are best of five, which should make for fast and intense play.

The competition takes place at various venues around San Francisco, including at Squash Zone in Redwood City and the Bay Club.

From the quarter-finals onward, matches will take place on the ultra-modern Squash Engine Court, an all-glass portable court with embedded video and LED displays, on the South Lawn of Embarcadero Plaza by the San Francisco waterfront.

Temporary stands capable of hosting 500 spectators should make for a brilliant atmosphere at the scenic outdoor venue, organisers hope.