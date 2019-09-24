By Daniel Etchells in Pattaya
IWF World Championships: Day seven of competition
Timeline
- 2 hours ago: Arias Mosquera tops men's 96kg B session standings as Kozevnikovs claims first place in clean and jerk
- 2 hours ago: Chinese Taipei's Chen heads men's 96kg snatch standings after B session
- 4 hours ago: Kang completes domination of women's 76kg B session
- 4 hours ago: USA Weightlifting chief executive claims time for Russia to tell truth over doping scandal
- 5 hours ago: Kang makes 104kg at third attempt to win women's 76kg B session snatch
- 6 hours ago: Medals to be won in men's 96kg and women's 76kg events on day seven of competition
View latest updates