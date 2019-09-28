The greater Minneapolis area has been selected as the site of the 2020 United States Paralympic Team Trials for athletics, cycling and swimming.

The multi-sport trials, taking place from June 25 to 28, will select the athletes to represent the US at next year's Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

This is the second time in US Paralympic history that the trials will feature three sports being contested concurrently.

The event will be hosted by US Paralympics, a division of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), and empowered through partner support from financial services company The Hartford and Toyota Motor North America.

The 2016 edition was hosted in Charlotte in North Carolina.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer our athletes a world-class event in Minneapolis as they look to secure their spots to represent Team USA in Tokyo," Julie Dussliere, the USOPC chief of Paralympic sport, said.

"The Paralympic Movement in the US has had a tremendous momentum behind it in the past year, and we look forward to this being the biggest celebration of US Paralympic athletes we’ve ever hosted."

The 2020 US Paralympic Team Trials will feature more than 400 athletes competing in athletics, cycling and swimming at venues around the greater Minneapolis area.

Athletics will take place at McKnight Stadium, cycling along the West River Parkway in downtown Minneapolis and swimming at the University of Minnesota's Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.

Charlotte hosted the 2016 United States Paralympic Team Trials for athletics, cycling and swimming ©Getty Images

"As a founding partner of US Paralympics and proud sponsor of athletes with disabilities for over 25 years, The Hartford is honoured to be the presenting sponsor of the 2020 US Paralympic Team Trials," said Kathy Bromage, chief marketing and communications officer at The Hartford, the official disability insurance of US Paralympics.

"We believe all people are capable of achieving amazing things with the right team, technology and support behind them."

Minneapolis was selected on a number of criteria, including sport venues, variety of local accommodations, and commitment to accessibility and transportation, among several other factors.

"The selection of the Minneapolis region to host these three, high-profile Paralympic Team Trials is tremendously exciting," Melvin Tennant, executive director of Sports Minneapolis and President and chief executive of Meet Minneapolis, said.

"Once again, we will be able to showcase why we are considered a championship-calibre host city and region.

"The Sports Minneapolis team looks forward to welcoming these top athletes and encourage sports fans throughout the area to get swept up in the excitement of supporting these Paralympic hopefuls during their competition next summer."

The event will culminate with a celebration on June 28, during which the US team rosters for all three sports will be announced for Tokyo 2020.

Next year's Paralympics will run from August 25 to September 6.

They are expected to welcome nearly 4,250 athletes from 160 countries.