The International Swimming Federation (FINA) Marathon Swim World Series is set to a conclusion this weekend with the ninth and final event on Chun'An in China.

Action is scheduled to get underway at 8.30am local time tomorrow as competitors aim for the final points on offer in 2019, and it promises to be a packed and high-quality field.

In order to qualify to be World Series champion - and claim up to $50,000 (£40,000/€45,000) in prize money – swimmers must take part in 70 per cent of all events on the FINA Marathon Swim World Series calendar, including the final event of the season.

With up to 800 points on offer for the winner, there is everything to compete for in the waters of Qiandao Lake.

The World Series champion will be crowned after the event on Sunday ©Getty Images

In the men's rankings, Hungary's world champion Kristof Rasovszky is the favourite to take the world crown after victories this season in Balaton, Lac Saint Jean and Lac Megantic.

Any slip-up, however, could allow n the likes of Italian Mateo Furlan, Andreas Waschburger of Germany or Dutch swimmer Marcel Schouten.

In the women's race, Brazil's Ana-Marcela Cunha and Italian duo Rachele Bruni and Ariana Bridi finished as the top three last time out in the inaugural Chinese Taipei event.

All three will be eyeing top spot again in Chun'An.