Mondo have become the latest company to renew their partnership with the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), it was announced here today.

The Italian-based company, whose partnership with the world governing body began in 1987, has signed a deal to remain as official IAAF World Athletics Series supplier in the "athletics equipment and athletics tracks" category for another five years.

Mondo will provide sports surfaces for all World Athletics Series events, including supplying the tracks and athletics equipment for the World Athletics Championships in Oregon in 2021 and Budapest in 2023, as well as for the World Indoor Championships in Nanjing next year.

Mondo have created a unique pink track at Khalifa International Stadium for the Championships here in Doha, supplying 17,000m2 of its premium MONDOTRACK WS.

In April, it had been announced that Mondo had signed a deal to provide the athletics track for the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year.

It will be the eighth consecutive Olympics they have supplied the track for the Games' flagship sport.

Mondo has already opened discussions about continuing to supply its equipment at Paris 2024.

Mondo have supplied the track being used at the current IAAF World Championships in Doha ©Getty Images

"Our goal is simple: we want to help athletes to improve and achieve their personal best," Maurizio Stroppiana, the sport and flooring director at Mondo, said.

"We are dedicated to ensuring that every athlete can improve their results and their performance, even if only by a tenth of a second.

"This is why we listen to athletes and coaches and are constantly working on optimising our products – to help sportsmen and women everywhere achieve success."

Mondo join ASICS and TDK Corporation in announcing at these World Championships currently taking place in Qatar's capital that it had renewed long-standing partnerships with the IAAF.

In addition, Chinese conglomerate the Wanda Group have agreed a multi-million dollar sponsorship of the IAAF Diamond League.

"We have always been impressed by Mondo's company-wide commitment to helping athletes achieve their personal best and maximise their performance," IAAF President Sebastian Coe said.

"The IAAF is grateful for Mondo's long-term commitment to athletics and enthusiastically welcomes its decision to continue our partnership for many years to come."