Walter Reusser has been appointed as Alpine director at Swiss-Ski after a three-month search for a replacement to Stéphane Cattin.

Cattin resigned from the role in June, citing family reasons.

Swiss-Ski President Urs Lehmann believes the organisation has found the ideal successor in Reusser.

"We have taken the necessary time in selecting the replacement of such a strategically important position like the one of Alpine director," Lehmann said.

"However, it quickly became clear to us that Walter Reusser best met our demanding requirements.

"We had many constructive discussions over the past few weeks and are happy to have found our desired solution for Swiss-Ski with Reusser."

Reusser previously served as chief operating officer of Stöckli Swiss Sports AG, a leading ski manufacturer.

Reusser had been the head of racing at the company, before taking on roles as head of ski division, brand director and winter sports director.

Reusser's most recent post as chief operating officer saw him take responsibility for operational management of the company's ski business unit at their headquarters in Lucerne.

He will return to Swiss-Ski after a 14-year spell away from the organisation, having coached at European Cup level from 2001 to 2005.

"In the various discussions with Swiss-Ski, I felt great professionalism and a strong will to succeed, which is totally in line with my own view and convinced me straight away," Reusser said.

"I am very much looking forward to promoting the future of Swiss skiing alongside a motivated team.

Reusser will also join the Swiss-Ski Executive Board in December.

He will work closely with Bernhard Aregger, who will become Swiss-Ski chief executive from November 1.