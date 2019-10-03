By Nancy Gillen in Ulan-Ude
AIBA Women's World Championships: Day one of competition
Timeline
- 2 hours ago: First day of competition comes to an end
- 2 hours ago: Former world champion Mesiano wins final bout of day
- 2 hours ago: Commonwealth flyweight champion Nicolson records unanimous victory
- 3 hours ago: Artingstall wins opening featherweight bout of World Championships
- 3 hours ago: Grigoryan defeats youth world flyweight champion
- 3 hours ago: Flyweight seventh seed Mouttaki defeated by Rakhimova
- 4 hours ago: Two-time light flyweight world champion Kyzaibay loses bout in new divsion
- 4 hours ago: Pan American Games flyweight champion Victoria wins opening bout
- 4 hours ago: Flyweight competition starts with bout between Robertson and Smith
- 5 hours ago: Nakata triumphs in opening bout of World Championships
- 5 hours ago: Women's World Boxing Championships get underway
- 6 hours ago: Welcome to our Live Blog from the first day of action
