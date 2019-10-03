Defending champions China and top seeds Indonesia are one match away from a final clash at the Badminton World Federation World Junior Mixed Team Championships, after winning their quarter-finals in straight sets.

All four semi-finalists won their last eight matches 3-0 - China saw off Denmark while Indonesia eased past Hong Kong.

Indonesia will play Thailand, who beat France, while China face Japan, after they defeated South Korea.

China won their opening mixed doubles match against the Danes comfortably, Feng Yan Zhe and Lin Fang Ling beating Rasmus Espersen and Christine Busch 21-13, 21-13 in 31 minutes.

However, Liu Liang was made to work harder in the men's singles, taken to three sets by Magnus Johannesen before eventually triumphing 18-21, 21-17, 21-16 in just over an hour.

China, Indonesia, Thailand and Japan are into the final four ©BWF

Zhou Meng restored normal service in the women's singles, beating Sophia Grundtvig 21-11, 21-11 in 28 minutes to seal the victory this morning at the Kazan Gymnastics Centre in Russia.

Indonesia also came through their match, although in the mixed doubles, Leo Rolly Carnando and Indah Jamil came from a set down to defeat Lui Chun Wai and Yeung Pui Lam.

Carnando and Jamil eventually won 16-21, 21-13, 21-17 in 55 minutes, before Putri Kusuma Wardani had a simpler time in the women's singles, easing past Serena Cheng 21-7, 21-18 in 31 minutes.

The victory was sealed by another three-setter in the men's singles, Christian Adinata needing an hour and two minutes to best Jason Gunawan 21-14, 21-23, 21-10.

The semi-final matches in Kazan are tomorrow.