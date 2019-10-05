Olympic champion Jenny Rissveds is expected to be among the riders to compete at the Tokyo 2020 mountain bike test event in Izu.

The Swedish rider triumphed in the women’s mountain bike event at Rio 2016, with Poland’s Maja Włoszczowska and Canada’s Catharine Pendrel completing the podium.

The trio have been listed among the field for the Tokyo 2020 test event.

Switzerland’s Nino Schurter, the men’s Olympic champion, has also been listed among the starters for tomorrow’s event.

Fellow Rio 2016 medallists Jaroslav Kulhavý of the Czech Republic and Spain’s Carlos Coloma Nicolás will also line-up.

Organisers revealed the course is four kilometres in length with several steep climbs and single-track descents.

The races are expected to last for nearly 90 minutes.

The races will be closed to the public, although 1,000 people have been permitted to attend.

They had won a lottery organised by the Shizuoka prefecture.

Sakura Drop in all its glory yesterday during the first official course training yesterday 👍 #fieldofdreams3 pic.twitter.com/1b22iLdXhk — Paul Davis 🇬🇧🇯🇵 (@paul_davis67) October 4, 2019

Tokyo 2020 promise the course features a viewpoint where Mount Fuji can be seen.

A decision was reached to hold track cycling and mountain bike events in Izu back in 2015.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) had initially been opposed to moving track cycling competitions to Izu for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The city is located nearly 150 kilometres outside the Japanese capital.

It has been suggested the agreement came as part of a compromise, that later saw BMX freestyle added to the Games programme, as well as the madison to the track cycling schedule.

The Izu velodrome was set to undergo a "significant refurbishment" prior to the Games, with the seating capacity due to be increased.

UCI President David Lappartient visited the venues last December.

The Frenchman had declared his optimism for the venues, claiming the mountain bike course was "compact and will provide a great experience for spectators, athletes and everyone present".