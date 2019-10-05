Iran overcame hosts Thailand in a closely fought match to reach the final of the Blind Football Asian Championships and qualify for next year's Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

The semi-finals were crucial at the International Blind Sports Federation tournament, with Paralympic qualification assured for the two winners.

Rio 2016 Paralympic silver medallists Iran were the favourites heading into their semi-final against Thailand at the Pattaya Youth Center.

Iran had looked on course for a straightforward victory when they took a 2-0 lead.

Both teams traded goals in the closing minutes to the first half to leave Iran with a 3-1 advantage.

Thailand threatened in the second half with the hosts pulling a goal back but Iran held on to celebrate a 3-2 win.

Reigning Asian champions China will hope to join Iran in the final and the Paralympic Games.

China faced Japan in the second semi-final ©YouTube

They are due to play Japan in the second semi-final later today.

Should Japan reach the final, the third place-playoff will determine the second Tokyo 2020 qualifier.

This is due to Japan being assured of a place in the Paralympic tournament as the host nation.

The seventh placed playoff also took place today, with tournament debutants Oman facing South Korea.

South Korean won 1-0 on penalties following a goalless draw.

More follows