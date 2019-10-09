National Olympic Committee of Kenya secretary general Francis Mutuku has praised marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge, ahead of his attempt to run a sub-two hour marathon in Vienna this weekend.

Kipchoge was just outside the two-hour mark in Italy in 2017, finishing the Nike-sponsored Breaking2 project in 2hrs 25sec in Monza.

Through the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, Kipchoge will make a second attempt to duck under two hours, with the run expected to be held between Saturday (October 12) and Monday (October 14).

The time of the race will be determined later this week, with organisers INEOS scheduling the challenge around the optimum weather conditions to aid Kipchoge's effort.

Mutuku told Kenyan news site kenyans.co.ke: "We are very proud of him as Kenyans.

"He is such a great athlete, a person, and a role model to very many youngsters, especially at this time the country is gearing towards Olympics.

"We wish him success.

"We believe he has trained and prepared himself well and we believe the environment will be okay."

Kipchoge is the world record holder after clocking 2:01:39 to win the 2018 Berlin Marathon.

Although Kipchoge has a real chance of breaking two hours, any mark achieved would not be an official world record as it would not comply with the rules of the International Association of Athletics Federations.

After an extensive worldwide assessment process, The Prater - the famous Viennese park - has been chosen as the venue to give Kipchoge the optimum conditions to write himself into the history books.

The marathon will be held on a multi-lap, 9.6 kilometres course, which will centre on Hauptallee, a tree-lined avenue which runs through the heart of the park.

Each lap will feature Kipchoge running two 4.3 km out-and-back stretches, with the Lusthaus and Praterstern roundabouts at either end of the avenue providing the turning points.

"This milestone will maintain our status as a great nation," added Mutuku.

"It is a story that will be told for years to come.

"Whichever way it goes, it will be in everyone's minds across the world.

"We should seize this moment to increase the stature of Kenya."