Mozambique has been announced as African hosts of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Women's Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament.

The southern Africa nation was named tournament host by FIBA, as they confirmed host cities in all continents

Malaysia and New Zealand will stage the Asia-Oceania events, as Canada and Argentina host the Americas qualifiers in November, with the dates to be confirmed.

In the African tournament, Mozambique will take on Nigeria and Democratic Republic of Congo in Group A, with Senegal, Mali and Angola contesting Group B.

The two group winners will qualify for the FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament in February.

New Zealand will host South Korea, Philippines and China in Asia-Oceania's Group A, with the Malaysian Group B tournament containing Japan, Australia, Chinese Taipei and India.

The five host countries for the FIBA Women’s Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournaments next month have been revealed: 🇲🇿 🇨🇦 🇦🇷 🇳🇿 🇲🇾 ⁣

Four sides will progress to February's qualifying tournament, with another four qualifying from the Americas region.

Group A will see hosts Canada tip-off against Dominican Republic, Cuba and Puerto Rico in Edmonton, while Group B sees the United States taking on Argentina, Brazil and Colombia in Bahia Blanca.

The top six teams from the FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2019 advance to the qualifying tournament from Europe.

February's Olympic qualifiers will see the 16 qualified teams split across four global tournaments, with the top three in each group qualifying for Tokyo 2020.

Reigning Olympic champions the United States and 2020 Olympic Games hosts Japan will play in the qualification tournaments, but still compete in Tokyo regardless of their results.