By Nancy Gillen in Ulan-Ude
AIBA Women's World Championships 2019: Day eight of competition
Timeline
- 52 minutes ago: Afternoon session of day eight ends
- 55 minutes ago: Perkins overcomes home favourite Tkacheva in final bout of afternoon session
- 1 hour ago: Pan American middleweight champion Graham files protest against defeat
- 1 hour ago: Thibeault beats Pan American middleweight champion Graham
- 1 hour ago: Commonwealth middleweight champion Price defeats Lesinskyte
- 1 hour ago: Olympic silver medallist Fontijn reaches semi-final
- 1 hour ago: Mardi overcomes fifth seed Demir to reach middleweight semi-finals
- 2 hours ago: Safronova defeats light welterweight second seed Yonuzova
- 2 hours ago: Dou continues light welterweight title defence
- 2 hours ago: Vorontsova delights crowd with quarter-final win
- 2 hours ago: Featherweight top seed Lin reaches semi-final in new division
- 3 hours ago: European Games champion Çakıroğlu reaches flyweight semi-final
- 3 hours ago: Flyweight sixth seed Nguyen narrowly defeats Aetbaeva
- 3 hours ago: Kom reaches flyweight semi-final
- 3 hours ago: Flyweight top seed Pang records unanimous win
- 3 hours ago: Quarter-finals get underway
- 4 hours ago: Welcome to our Live Blog from the eighth day of action
