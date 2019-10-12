American Simone Biles has rewritten the record books once more, at the International Gymnastics Federation Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart.

She secured her 23rd World Championship title with gold in the women's vault, equaling Vitaly Scherbo's total, while also winning a 17th world crown at the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle arena.

Biles performed second and delivered an outstanding average score of 15.399 points.

Her nearest challenger was compatriot Jade Carey, but a poor landing on her second vault dropped her to 14.833 points.

Great Britain's Elissa Downie was delighted to hang on for bronze with 14.816 points.

The excitement continued in the women's uneven bars, with the best very much left until last.

Great Britain's Rebecca Downie, sister of Elissa, is a veteran in gymnastic terms at age 27, but her score of 15.000 points put her in the driving seat early.

Biles could not repeat her heroics from the vault, finishing fifth on 14.700 points, and two-time European champion Downie was still ahead when current world champion Nina Derwael took to the stage last.

But the Belgian held her nerve to score 15.233 points and take gold, with American Sunisa Lee in bronze on 14.800.

It was yet another special night for Britain's Max Whitlock ©Getty Images

In a thrilling pommel horse final, double Olympic gold medallist Max Whitlock just about hung on for his third world title in the discipline.

A score of 15.500 points looked more than enough to take gold, but a certain Irishman had other ideas.

Rhys McClenaghan was the first Irish gymnast to qualify for a World Championships final and pulled off a brilliant routine.

However, his 15.400 points was just short of gold, with Lee Chih Kai of Chinese-Taipei eventually pushing him into bronze with 15.433.

Whitlock added to his impressive World Championships medal tally, which is now three golds and five silver, while McClenaghan has now qualified for next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Philippine teenager Carlos Edriel Yulo pulled off a major surprise to take gold in the men's floor exercise.

Israel's Artem Dolgopyat set the standard early with a score of 15.200 points, while Russia's world and European champion Artur Doloyan could only finish fourth on 14.800.

Yulo was the penultimate competitor and pulled off an outstanding routine of high difficulty, registering 15.300 points with the judges.

Dolgopyat took silver medal and China's Xiao Ruoteng bronze on 14.933 points.

Nikita Nagornyy of Russia was seeking a third gold of the Championships, but could only finish sixth.

The Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo was a surprise gold medallist in the men's floor exercise ©Getty Images

The final event of the day saw a surprise gold medal for İbrahim Çolak of Turkey in the rings, with a score of 14.933 points.

Italian Marco Lodadio was just behind on 14.900 points, with France's Samir Aït Saïd earning bronze as the final competitor with 14.800.

Greece's defending champion Eleftherios Petrounias finished a disappointing fourth.

These World Championships carry extra importance as aggregate scores are used for Tokyo 2020 qualification.

Competition is due to conclude tomorrow with the apparatus finals.