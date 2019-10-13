We use cookies to collect and analyse information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and
customise content and advertisements. By clicking "OK" or by clicking into any content on this site, you
agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more visit the cookies section of our
privacy policy.
At the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, Iranian judoka Arash Miresmaeili was disqualified for weighing in at nearly four pounds above the limit for his weight class of his under-66 kilograms match against an Israeli opponent Ehud Vaks in the first round. It was claimed Miresmaeili had gone on an eating binge to protest the International Olympic Committee's recognition of the state of Israel. Iran does not recognise the state of Israel, and Miresmaeili's actions won praise from high-ranking Iranian officials. Mohammad Khatami, the country's President at the time, was quoted as saying Miresmaili's actions would be "recorded in the history of Iranian glories". He was later awarded $125,000 by the Government - the same amount given to Olympic gold medallists.
The British Basketball League (BBL) has been at the pinnacle of British basketball since its inception in 1987 and represents the highest level of the professional game in the UK. The league has a colourful 30+ year history including great teams, dynasties, memorable moments, and unforgettable players and coaches. Currently there are twelve franchises across the UK, spanning Plymouth in the south-west up to Glasgow north of the border. The Head of Communications is a new role, and will lead the ongoing implementation of this strategy, supported by a new centralised team including four others. There will also be the opportunity to contribute to and lead this strategy as the role develops.