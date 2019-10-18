Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) have delayed the approval of a new Code of Ethics and Constitution after National Olympic Committees (NOC) called for further changes to be made.

Changes had been presented by a reform working group, established by ANOCA President Mustapha Berraf.

The Algerian was elected ANOCA President at last year's General Assembly in Tokyo, having taken interim charge of the continental body after Lassana Palenfo decided not to seek re-election.

The committee has been led Sam Ramsamy, with the South African opening the Extraordinary ANOCA General Assembly here today.

"We had two meetings and gave and distributed a draft constitution," Ramsamy said.

"After the meeting there were comments and suggestions from delegations who were there.

"We had proposals from other members.

"These have all been incorporated.

"Ethics Code has to go to the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) NOC Relations department for ratification."

Ramsamy revealed both documents had been distributed to the NOCs, with the working group having received no requests for modifications since.

Sam Ramsamy has been leading a three man ANOCA Reform Working Group ©Getty Images

Despite this, several delegations present suggested changes to the documents in their current form, leading to a prolonged two-hour debate.

The Namibian NOC claimed the Code of Ethics was different to the one used by the IOC and suggested using their document.

Three further NOCs backed the stance of Namibia, with Rwanda adding that a further focus should be placed on the promotion of women in sport.

The point was made in relation to the Ethics Commission, with the suggestion the body should have an equal split of men and women.

A further suggestion at the General Assembly was for the Ethics Commission to be expanded from five people.

It was argued that a quorum of the Ethics Commission should have a minimum of three people to take a decision, with the view it would prevent two people from having potentially too strong an influence on the organisation's disciplinary process.

Improved translations into French and "more rigorous" terminology were also requested to ensure a stronger Code of Ethics, should decisions be challenge in courts in the future.

Ramsamy acknowledged the points raised by the General Assembly, but expressed frustration these changes had not been submitted prior to the meeting.

He added the document had references similar to the Code of Ethics, adopted by the IOC, the Association of National Olympic Committees, the International Association of Athletics Federations and the International Swimming Federation.

The South African stressed that ANOCA still required its own code.

"We are all concerned by the Code of Ethics and we all have to have our own code," he said.

"We have to be familiar with it.

"We have picked up some interesting comments.

"The Code of Ethics has to be specified to us and our traditions.

"We have to make sure our code is in line with our way of thinking."

Delegates raised several proposals to ANOCA during a two-hour meeting ©ITG

A long debate led to a proposal to adopt the Code of Ethics and Constitution provisionally, with changes then being applied in consultation with the IOC's NOC Relations department.

This motion was rejected by delegates via a vote, while delegates were informed holding another Extraordinary ANOCA General Assembly next month in Abuja would not be possible.

The idea of holding a meeting to coincide with the opening of the new ANOCA headquarters on November 14 had been put forward.

The date, however, fell outside the time frame required in the existing constitution to call for an Extraordinary ANOCA General Assembly.

A proposal from Cameroon's Hamad Kalkaba Malboum was ultimately supported, which would see proposals for amendments to be sent to the reform working group within one month.

The proposals would then be examined by the group and sent to the NOC relations department for approval.

It is then hoped the updated Code of Ethics will be approved at ANOCA's next General Assembly.

Delegates then confirmed the same process for changes to the ANOCA Constitution.