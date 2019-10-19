National Olympic Committee of Ukraine (NOCU) has signed a cooperation agreement with the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA).

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in Doha, with the agreement formalised at the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) General Assembly.

The partnership is expected to see both National Olympic Committees work on collaborative projects in sport.

This is expected to include exchange experiences for athletes, as well as sport events and training camps.

Development of sport medicine was also cited as another aim of the partnership, along with Olympic education and sports infrastructure.

Happy to sign on behalf of @OlympicUA the Memorandum of Understanding with @jaolympic Christopher Samuda.



One more important step for joining forces in the field of sports and Olympic movement. @iocmedia @EOCmedia @PanamSports pic.twitter.com/zS2jVMroEj — Sergey Bubka (@sergey_bubka) October 18, 2019

NOCU said the agreement will also strengthen international relations and the development of the Olympic Movement.

NOCU President Sergey Bubka signed the MoU at the ANOC General Assembly.

He was joined by JOA counterpart Christopher Samuda.

The agreement with the JOA follows a similar partnership agreed by the NOCU and the Kuwait Olympic Committee.