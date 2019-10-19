Russia's Anton Vorobyev and France's Severine Eraud claimed the respective men's and women's individual time trial cycling titles as medal action began at the World Military Games in Chinese city Wuhan.

Vorobyev triumphed in a time of 38 min 32.645sec, finishing ahead of Austria's Patrick Gamper and France's Jérémy Cabot.

It came after Eraud had prevailed in 21:23.278, with fellow Frenchwoman Juliette Labous second, and home rider Liang Hongyu third.

Among the other sports in which medals were won today was aeronautical pentathlon.

French cyclists finish one-two to see their 1st gold at Wuhan Military World Games in individual time trial. Severine Eraud goes top pic.twitter.com/iSqUtEVC9k — Xinhua Sports (@XHSports) October 19, 2019

China's Liao Weihua came out on top in the flying contest with 3,500 points.

He was followed in the standings by Brazil's Frederico Brito, with 3,250 points, and Finland's Mikko Honkasalo, with 2,820.

Action in Wuhan is due to continue tomorrow.

Competition is scheduled to run through to October 27.