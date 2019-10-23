Tokyo 2020 will be the focus at two Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) regional forums in Bangkok next month.

Preparations for next year's Olympic and Paralympic Games in the Japanese capital will headline discussions at the forums, expected to be attended by delegates from across the continent.

The first will be held for representatives from East Asian and Southeast Asian countries on November 3 and 4.

National Olympic Committees (NOCs) from West Asia, Central Asia and South Asia will gather from November 5 to 6.

Both events are expected to follow the same format, with Tokyo 2020 dominating the agenda at each forum.

Preparations for the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou will be discussed at the forum ©Getty Images

Sports competitions, accreditation, medical services, anti-doping, marketing, grants and subsidies available to NOCs and the arrival and departure procedures will feature on the programme on the first day of the forum.

The second will focus on the role of the Chef de Mission, Tokyo 2020 updates on the Olympic Village, transport, logistics, ticketing, food and beverage, accommodation, cultural "dos and don'ts" and communication to athletes.

On the second afternoon, OCA will also update attendees on preparations for the 2020 Asian Beach Games in Sanya, the Asian Youth Games in Shantou and the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.