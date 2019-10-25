Turkey and Jordan earned two golds each at the World Karate Federation (WKF) Cadet, Junior and Under-21 World Championships in Santiago, following assurances from the government amid continuing unrest in the Chilean capital.

Before the action got underway in the Polideportivo Estadio Nacional, WKF President Antonio Espinós met with Chilean Minister of Sports Pauline Kantor, and received confirmation from authorities that "the best conditions for the development of the event were guaranteed".

Espinós, who was accompanied by Chilean Karate Federation President María Angélica Coronil, commented: "Mrs Kantor shared with us the intention of the Chilean government of providing the best conditions for the event.

"We were informed that this tournament is the only sporting event being held in Chile this week.

"This shows the importance of our Championships."

WKF President Antonio Espinós, accompanied by Chilean Karate Federation President María Angélica Coronil, right, received assurances from Chile’s Sports Minister Pauline Kantor regarding the conditions for the WKF Cadet, Junior and Under-21 World Championships in Santiago ©WKF

Meanwhile, as cadet competition came to the fore, Turkey, who had won two golds on the opening day, added a further couple.

Muserref Ozmedir beat Egypt's Fatma Forour 1-0 in the cadet female kumite -47kg, and Omar Faruk Yurur earned a 6-0 win over Latvia's Arturs Stepanovs in the cadet male kumite -63kg.

Jordanian karatekas also had a memorable day, as Saeed Al Najar defeated Germany's Muhammed Oezdemir in the cadet male kumite -52kg, and Mohammad Ajafari was too strong for Egypt's Hossam Ghonem in cadet male kumite -70kg.

Egypt added gold to silver, as Basmala Hassan beat Adela Vlasakova of Slovakia 1-0 in the cadet female kumite -54kg.

Ethan Small produced a late yuko to earn a 1-0 win over Ibrahim Shamoun of Jordan in the cadet male kumite +70kg, thus becoming the first Canadian to win a cadet world title.

Aya Ouhra of Morocco beat Konstantina Chrysopoulou of Greece in the cadet fenale kumite +54kg, and in the cadet male kumite -57kg, Dominki Dziuda of Poland beat Turkey's Enes Fatih Kurt.