Olympic champion Tina Trstenjak clinched gold on the second day of the International Judo Federation (IJF) Grand Slam event in Abu Dhabi.

The Slovenian star produced an impressive series of performances at the Mubadala Arena in the United Arab Emirates.

Trstenjak progressed to the semi-final stage of the women's under 63 kilogram competition, where she clinched a victory by ippon over Venezuela's Anriquelis Barrios.

The victory saw Trstenjak progress to the gold-medal match against Cuba’s Maylin Del Toro Carvajal, who had beaten Mexico's Prisca Awiti Alcaraz in the last four.

Olympic champion Trstenjak saw off the challenge, clinching victory with an ippon score.

Bronze medals were earned by Brazil's Ketelyn Quadros and China's Yang Junxia, after they overcame beaten semi-finalists Awiti Alcaraz and Barrisos, respectively.

The women's under-70kg final saw an all-Dutch contest between Kim Polling and Sanne Van Dijke.

Polling, a four-time European champion, emerged as the winner by overcoming the European Games silver medallist with an ippon score.

Austria's Michaela Polleres won the first bronze medal by beating Croatia's Barbara Matic, while Venezuela's Elvismar Rodriguez claimed victory against Britain's Sally Conway to take the final podium position.

South Korea's Lee Moon-jin celebrated a maiden success on the IJF World Tour by winning the men's under-81kg competition.

WRL 406 Lee Moon Jin, of South Korea takes an impressive Gold medal in the Men’s -81kg category here in Abu Dhabi! In the Final he defeated Luka Maisuradze of Georgia in epic fashion! #JudoAbuDhabi ©️ IJF Media Team - Ben Urban pic.twitter.com/DRY7xXV30d — #JudoAbuDhabi (@Judo) October 25, 2019

Lee took the lead against Georgia's Luka Maisuradze with a waza-ari score in the gold-medal bout, before sealing victory with an ippon.

Bronze medals were secured by Turkey's Vedat Albayrak and Germany's Dominic Ressel, after the duo overcame the Netherlands' Frank De Wit and Canada's Antoine Valois-Fortier, respectively.

A close men's under-73kg final saw Turkey's Bilal Ciloglu earn a narrow win over Canada's Arthur Margelidon.

The 21-year-old triumphed by a solitary waza-ari score to take gold.

The podium was completed by Germany's Igor Wandtke and Uzbekistan's Khikmatillokh Turaev.

The IJF Grand Slam event will conclude tomorrow with five finals.