Unseeded South Korean An Se-young upset Olympic champion Carolina Marín to win the women's singles title at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) French Open in Paris.

The 17-year-old star proved too strong for the Spaniard in the final as she recorded a 16-21, 21-18, 21-5 victory at Stade Pierre de Coubertin.

Victory saw An become the youngest women’s singles winner of a Super 500 tournament or above on the BWF World Tour.

She is also the first South Korean player since Sung Ji-hyun to claim a Superseries or World Tour title at this level.

"I’m extremely happy," said An.

"I worked really hard for the win.

"This is a great victory for me.

"The fact I’m young helps me a lot because I don’t fear anything."

Olympic champion Chen Long won the men's singles title ©Getty Images

Olympic champion Chen Long of China clinched the men's singles crown with a comfortable 21-19, 21-12 win over Indonesia's Jonatan Christie.

Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti of Indonesia, seeded sixth, upset top seeds Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong of China 22-24, 21-16, 21-12 in the mixed doubles final.

Lee So-hee and Shin Seung-chan triumphed in an all South Korean women's doubles final, fighting back to earn a 16-21, 21-19, 21-12 victory against Kim So-yeong and Kong Hee-yong.

The men's doubles title was claimed by Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia, who ousted Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty of India 21-18, 21-16.