Jain Kim of South Korea and Hiroto Shimizu of Japan topped the podium at the final International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Lead World Cup in Inzai.

Kim became the first climber to earn 30 IFSC World Cup gold medals at the Inzai Matsuyamashita Park Sports Arena in the Japanese city, triumphing in the women's competition by completing the route with less than a minute to go.

Slovenia's 20-year-old phenomenon Janja Garnbret, overwhelming World Cup bouldering champion, finished with silver after slipping at the penultimate hold.

Chaehyun Seo of South Korea, who had already claimed the overall lead title, took the bronze medal after reaching hold 37.

Jain Kim of South Korea achieved her 30th IFSC World Cup medal in Inzai ©IFSC

Garnbret came second overall, with Natsuki Tanii of Japan claiming third place.

Shimizu delighted the home crowd in the men's competition, reaching hold 38 to top the podium - something Japanese fans will be hoping is a good omen with the sport due to make its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.

Alberto Ginés López of Spain was the silver medallist after falling just before Shimizu's last hold, with Stefano Ghisolfi of Italy receiving bronze having reached hold 32.

The overall men's winner, Adam Ondra of the Czech Republic, decided not to compete with the title already confirmed.

Ginés López finished as runner-up and Sean McColl of Canada was third overall.