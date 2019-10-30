The fifth edition of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) World Cup - 3x3 is due to start in Xiamen tomorrow with defending champions Huaqiao University and Tsinghua University seeking to retain their titles on home soil.

This event will see university teams play each other at Huaqiao University for the fifth consecutive year with the winners set to be crowned on Sunday (November 3).

Huaqiao University automatically qualified for the finals in the men's competition by virtue of being hosts, as well defending champions.

Zheng Yi, the top-ranked 3x3 basketball player in China and a member of the national team hoping to compete at Tokyo 2020 when the sports makes its Olympic debut, will lead their campaign.

Huaqiao University are hosts and defending men's champions at the World Cup - 3x3 in Xiamen ©FISU

Mon-Altius Physical Education Institute of Mongolia and Macquarie University of Australia are sides picked to challenge the Chinese team.

Croatia's University of Zagreb, making their debuts, are also expected to make an impact.

Huaqiao University will be joined by the women’s defending champions Tsinghua University.

"This year, we’re going to defend our champion’s title," Ma Jiaying of Tsinghua said.

"Hopefully I can play my best."

Their main opponents could be former champions, the Chinese Culture University of Taipei, and LIncoln University from New Zealand.

Lincoln University from New Zealand could challenge for the women's crown held by China's Tsinghua University ©FISU

"I am looking forward to playing against some amazing athletes from all over the world," their captain Connie Poletti, playing in this tournament for the third time said.

"It is always an epic tournament and a great opportunity to immerse ourselves in a different culture.

" The goal for our team is to be competitive in every game.

"It would be awesome to get few wins under the belt too, but we are also going out there to have fun."

All the matches are due to be streamed live on FISU.TV starting with the Opening Ceremony tomorrow at 2pm local time.